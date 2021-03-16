Countdown to Tax Day
Midland Basketball sweeps Riverside, Schmidt hits Milestone

ONA, WV (WOWK) – A huge win for Cabell Midland over Riverside, the final 97-41.

And a big congratulations to junior Chandler Schmidt.

The Knights’ star player had a milestone moment tonight as he joined the thousand point club.

The 6’1 shooting guard reached the milestone on a pass in the second quarter from K.K Seibert.

After the basket, the game stopped as both schools recognized the achievement.

Schmidt now becomes the third player in Cabell Midland history to join the 1k Club.

He also becomes the first player since Mark Patton to score 1000 points at Midland.

