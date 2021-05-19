Midland to perform at Appalachian Power Park this August

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Ballpark Music and West Virginia Power Baseball announced on Wednesdays that the popular country group Midland will perform at Appalachian Power Park on Saturday, August 14. This will be part of the band’s “Back to the Minors” tour.

Midland is from Dripping Springs, Texas, and their sophomore album, LET IT ROLL, was critically acclaimed and grabbed the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart after its release. The band was first nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for their song “Drinkin’ Problem.”

“We are really excited to be hosting a band the caliber of Midland. Midland really fits in with the local eclectic music scene here in Charleston. Their music really brings the vibe of something you would see on Mountain Stage. It should be a great summer night in August at the ballpark,” said Jeremy Taylor, Senior Executive Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations.

Gates for the concert will open at 6:00 p.m., and tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ballpark Music’s website, at the West Virginia Power box office or at wvpower.com. Ticket prices will start at $29 and go up from there depending on the ticket type and location. Group hospitality options, including a limited number of luxury suites, will be availalbe.

“Team Owner, Andy Shea promised that we would make every effort to activate Appalachian Power Park as often as possible for the citizenry of Charleston. This is just another example of a nationally recognized act performing at this beautiful ballpark in the Capital City of West Virginia,” said Mary Nixon, Vice President of the West Virginia Power.

“Earlier this Spring, we brought Midland to several minor league stadiums, and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe format while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans,” Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. “Midland’s incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. The layout for this show will be in accordance with the government regulations at the time of the show. Even if we are able to open up at 100% capacity, we found that fans love the private space the field pods provide and, at the same time, protects the baseball field by spreading out the fans. It is extremely important to us that the team can play baseball as soon as we leave. The field pods provide the best experience possible for the fans AND the team!”

Those in attendance will be able to choose between watching the concert from the field in private pods or sitting in the bowl. Blankets or towels are only to be used on the field, and no chairs will be allowed inside the gates. Midland will perform on a stage placed in center field against the outfield wall.

As part of Midland’s tour, the band and Ballpark Music are offering free exposure to locally-owned and operated restaurants at each stop in an attempt to help mitigate the losses both the music and restaurant industries suffered during the past year’s pandemic. Restaurants can sign up for video board exposure at Ballpark Music’s website.