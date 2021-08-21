Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride visits South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today a famous face from the WVU basketball team held a meet and greet in South Charleston.

Former WVU hoops player and current New York Knick Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride visited the LaBelle Theatre to meet some fans, sign autographs, and take pictures!

Fans could pick up a new Deuce Knicks jersey, and posters of him with his new team.

Deuce says this was his first time in the southern part of the state, and he wanted to come meet the fans here before heading off to the big apple.

And he has some advice for the younger West Virginia kids out there who want to ball just like him.

“Honestly just keep working,” said McBride. “That’s how I got here. It’s not like I’m 6’7” a freak athlete, it’s just all about work and being disciplined.

I’ve always loved the people of West Virginia. Everyone is so kind, and everybody is such a family atmosphere in this state so I just wanted to get down south and meet everybody that supports us up North.”

McBride moves to New York in just two weeks to officially start his career with the Knicks.