Mingo County high school pauses football and golf teams due to COVID-19

MINGO COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) – Mingo County has stopped football practice for the time being after someone close with the team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The high school golf team also announced one member has a confirmed COVID-19 case and will also isolate.
The county says the risk of exposure for both teams in considered low at this time.
