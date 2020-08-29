Mingo County high school pauses football and golf teams due to COVID-19

MINGO COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) – Mingo County has stopped football practice for the time being after someone close with the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high school golf team also announced one member has a confirmed COVID-19 case and will also isolate.

The county says the risk of exposure for both teams in considered low at this time.

