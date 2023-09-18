CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Man Hillbillies hosted Mingo Central for this week four matchup.
The Miners won it in a 40-0 shutout.
Check out some highlights above! Thank you to Paul Adkins/Mingo Messenger for helping us out with these!
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Man Hillbillies hosted Mingo Central for this week four matchup.
The Miners won it in a 40-0 shutout.
Check out some highlights above! Thank you to Paul Adkins/Mingo Messenger for helping us out with these!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now