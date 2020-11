FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots as Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Memphis, Tenn. Edwards is expected to be the first shooting guard taken and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)

(WOWK) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Georgia’s Anthony Edwards with the first pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 220 pound guard will join a team led by Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D’Angelo Russell.



Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game and took home SEC freshman of the year.



The draft was originally supposed to take place in June, but was pushed back 5 months due to COVID-19.