MLB and MLBPA agree on deal: Baseball is on its way back.

(WOWK) — Baseball is back.

The MLB and MLBPA have agreed to a deal, after finalizing health-and-safety protocols.

Players will report to training camp July 1 in preparation for a 60-game, 66 day season that will begin around July 24 and be played in empty stadiums.

Owners and players have spent more than three months of mostly fruitless talks on how to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

