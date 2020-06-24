MLB and MLBPA agree on deal: Baseball is on its way back.

(WOWK) — Baseball is back.

The MLB and MLBPA have agreed to a deal, after finalizing health-and-safety protocols.

Players will report to training camp July 1 in preparation for a 60-game, 66 day season that will begin around July 24 and be played in empty stadiums.

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

Owners and players have spent more than three months of mostly fruitless talks on how to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

