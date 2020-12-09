Lights out for MLB’s West Virginia Power

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) says West Virginia Power has been cut from Minor League Baseball due to restructuring of Major League Baseball’s MLB affiliates.

Capito said after the process to limit the MLB affiliates to 120 teams, West Virginia Power was not included as an affiliated team, but she also states:

“The decision to cut the West Virginia Power’s affiliation with MLB is disappointing and marks the end of a long and storied tradition. However, this is not the end of baseball in Charleston. In fact, I have been given the assurance by the MLB that we will have baseball in our state’s capital city. As I have throughout this entire process, I will continue to work with the teams, the cities, MLB, and everyone else involved to form partnerships that will enable families to hear ‘Play Ball’ again at Power Park,” Capito said.

The West Virginia Power has released the an official statement regarding Power not invited to art of affiliated Minor League Baseball in 2021.

“We are saddened to learn that MLB did not extend an invitation to the Power to remain a part of affiliated Minor League Baseball for the 2021 season. Minor League Baseball has been a fabric of this community since the early 1900s, and consistently since 1987. We have time and again shown that our organization, facility and amenities adequately meet and even exceed the current requirements laid down by MLB. “However, we are not going to close our doors. Our goal for the last 33 years has been to provide family-friendly entertainment to the city of Charleston throughout the spring and summer, and that has not changed today. As for what that will look like, we are still exploring all options. But rest assured, baseball will remain at Appalachian Power Park in the future, and we want our community to be a part of it.” Tim Wilcox, Power Managing Partner

“First and foremost, this day is one we never envisioned having to deal with. From our entire organization, we want the city of Charleston, the state of West Virginia and our entire fanbase to know that we are feeling this right alongside you, and we have appreciated your unwavering support throughout this process. We are not done fighting for our team and our city, and we will continue to explore every option possible so we can provide the best experience for you, our faithful fans, at Appalachian Power Park, for many years to come. Additionally, we want to thank Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Charleston City Council, Governor Jim Justice, every member of the West Virginia Legislature, U.S. Representative David McKinley, the Kanawha County Commission and the rest of our local and state officials for their loyalty and assistance in this long, arduous process.” Jeremy Taylor, Power General Manager

Members of the Kanawha County Commission have also made statements following the West Virginia Power not invited by MLB to retain their affiliation for the 2021 season.

“The Kanawha County Commission has been strongly opposed to MLB’s plan to eliminate the WV POWER and take minor league baseball from Kanawha County. The WV POWER has a first-class facility and a supportive and loyal fan base. Major League baseball should re-evaluate this decision – we need minor league baseball in our Capital city.” Ben Salango, Commissioner

“Promises made are promises that should be kept. The citizens of this community came together and did their part in building the ballpark and bringing the WV POWER to Kanawha County; MLB should not turn its back on them.” Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commissioner President

“I hope Major League Baseball will reconsider this decision. POWER park is a wonderful ballfield. The fans and citizens of Kanawha County deserve better.” Hoppy Shores, Commissioner

City of Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin has given the following statement about West Virginia Power has been cut from Minor League Baseball.

“We are deeply disappointed in the news that the West Virginia Power will not be affiliated with Major League Baseball. Baseball is built into the fabric of the City of Charleston and has provided countless memories for residents and visitors alike. We will continue to work closely with the West Virginia Power to ensure that baseball will continue to be a part of our Capital City.” City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin