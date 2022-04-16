COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State held a moment of silence for the late Dwayne Haskins prior to the Buckeyes’ spring game on Saturday.

Haskins, 24, was killed last Saturday after being hit by a dump truck along a south Florida highway just before 7 a.m. while trying to cross an interstate on foot near the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, released a statement Wednesday announcing the Haskins’ family will be holding a celebration of life ceremony Friday, April 22 at the Alleghany Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. Family, friends, teammates, coaches and those who want to pay their respects are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., which will be followed by a celebration of life service from 11:00-1:00 p.m.