Montana Fouts hosts softball camp at Riverside

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Montana Fouts is back home for the summer, and the Alabama softball star has a growing fanbase here in her hometown of Charleston!

Many of her fans are young girls, who look at her as a role model.

And some of those players were at Montana’s two-day softball camp tonight in Belle.

Montanta is a big playmaker for Alabama.

Back in early June, she tossed the fifth perfect game in Women’s College World Series history; and she did it on the night of her 21st birthday.

She says her message to younger softball players everywhere is to not get caught up in the future, be happy where you are now.

“I just think taking one day at a time,” she said. “And living in the moment, instead of just looking so far in the future. Of course, work hard and work your butt off but at the same time just be thankful for the people around you helping you around the way and sacrificing everything along the way to make sure that we are out here.”

Day two of camp continues Wednesday!