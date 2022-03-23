CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The girls 2022 Class A All-State team was announced; we had a couple area girls named to the First-Team, including Calhoun’s Josie Montgomery.

“I was pretty excited,” said Montgomery. “My mom came in at like 6am and woke me up like ‘Josie, Josie! You made First Team!’ I had multiple people come up to me at school and congratulate me… and all over Facebook.”

You first met Josie here, about a year ago; after she hit her 1,000th point, while wearing the number ten to honor her big brother, who she lost in 2017.

Now, her final year of high school basketball has come to a close.

She finished with over 1,600 career points; making her the leading female scorer in school history and the third overall in men and women’s combined.

She is also the only Lady Red Devil to be a two time All-State player.

Montgomery is now getting ready to head to Concord, where she’ll play both basketball and golf.

“What I’m most proud of is making it to the state tournament. We were the first team in history to do it,” said Montgomery, as she reflects on her four years with the Lady Red Devils. “What I’m gonna miss the most is just having that high school team experience and playing in front of my community. That’s really what I’ll miss the most.”

Calhoun High will be holding a ceremony later in the year to hang her banner and retire her No. 10 jersey; that was both her and her brother’s.