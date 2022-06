CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Morgan Zerkle is a Marshall softball star, and Cabell Midland grad, who is now an assistant coach at Miami of Ohio and is holding a showcase camp in Hurricane on Wednesday.

Zerkle is also playing professionally right now for ‘Athletes Unlimited.’

She is holding a showcase at Valley Park in Hurricane on Wednesday from 9am-3pm.

14 different schools will be represented, and it’s for classes 2023-2026.

