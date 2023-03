CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Spring Valley took on #2 Morgantown in the girls Class AAAA state semifinal game, the Mohigans won it 48-35.

Morgantown had a 27-15 lead at halftime, and it was just too big of a hole for the Wolves to dig themselves out of.

Spring Valley’s girls basketball season ends at 18-5, with a big win over Beckley in the quarterfinals.

