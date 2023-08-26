MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Morgantown hosted South Charleston and went up 65-0 in the first half.
They kept a running clock in the second, 65-0 was the final.
Up next: South Charleston hosts Huntington, Morgantown hosts Bridgeport.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Morgantown hosted South Charleston and went up 65-0 in the first half.
They kept a running clock in the second, 65-0 was the final.
Up next: South Charleston hosts Huntington, Morgantown hosts Bridgeport.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now