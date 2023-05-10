CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Mountain East Conference baseball tournament is being held at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

University of Charleston took on West Liberty in the first game.

The Golden Eagles went up 6-0 before the Hilltoppers started climbing back.

West Liberty posted four runs in the fifth, and five runs in the final two innings, to win it by two.

The final 11-8, West Liberty.

West Virginia State then took on Frostburg in the second game.

The Yellow Jackets struggled to get on the board all game.

Frostburg then hit a fly ball to centerfield that looked like an easy out, but it was played a little too close. The ball dropped, and it was good for a 3 RBI double.

Frostburg went on to win it 4-0.

Check out highlights from these two games above!

The complete MEC tournament schedule can be found here.