Mountaineers drop one spot in AP Top 25, now ranked No. 17

West Virginia men’s basketball slipped just one spot in the AP Top 25 and are now ranked at no. 17 this week.

The Mountaineers opened their Big 12 slate on Saturday with a narrow loss on the road to Kansas. The loss dropped them from no. 10 to no. 12 in the NET rankings, placing them as the third-highest ranked Big 12 school behind Baylor and Kansas.

West Virginia was jumped by three schools: No. 15 Dayton (previously no. 20 before a trio of wins last week), No. 14 Kentucky (a home win over Missouri bumped them from No. 17) and No. 10 Florida State (a pair of wins including a top-ten road upset of Louisville moved them eight spots from No. 18).

Bob Huggins’s newly-ranked squad returns to the court Monday night at Oklahoma State. The action tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.