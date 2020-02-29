Mountaineers Travel to Iowa State on Saturday

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Feb. 29, as the Mountaineers get set for a rematch with Iowa State.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on Cyclones.TV on Cyclones.com, presented by Iowa State. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 95.7 FM, 920 AM, as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com.

The Mountaineers (16-10, 6-9 Big 12) and the Cyclones (15-11, 7-8 Big 12) meet for the17th time in the series and the second time this season on Saturday. WVU won the first meeting this season, 79-71, on Feb. 2, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 11-5. WVU also is 4-3 when playing the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Cyclones earned the win last year in Ames, defeating West Virginia, 77-61, on Feb. 9, 2019. West Virginia’s last win inside Hilton Coliseum came on Jan. 20, 2018. The No. 17 Mountaineers defeated Iowa State, 69-59. West Virginia has won four of the last five meetings against the Cyclones.

West Virginia is coming off a 64-39 loss to No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 24, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown. Following her three-game absence, redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick returned to the hardwood against the Lady Bears. Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in scoring against BU, finishing with 13 points. Sophomore forward Kari Niblack paced WVU on the glass, tallying six rebounds, and posted three blocks in the defeat.

Iowa State is coming off a 60-51 loss at Kansas State on Feb. 26, at Bramlage Coliseum, in Manhattan, Kansas. The Cyclones are currently riding a three-game losing streak after falling to Kansas State, Texas Tech (77-74) and TCU (82-72). ISU’s last win came on Feb. 12, when the Cyclones defeated Texas, 69-51, at the Erwin Center, in Austin, Texas. Ashley Joens continues to lead Iowa State in scoring (20.8 ppg) and rebounding (10.6). Joens also is averaging a double double this season. Joens and Kristin Scott (14.2 ppg) are the only two Cyclones averaging double figures in scoring this season.