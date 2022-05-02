CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State Athletic Conference is holding their annual tournament at Power Park this week; the action started Monday with a 1 o’clock game between South Charleston and Capital.

The Black Eagles are struggling so far this season; their last win came on April 2nd, so exactly one month ago.

Capital had the bags loaded in the second, Evan Wilson with a big hit that fell right before the back wall. It was enough for a three run double; Cameron Kirsch, Garrett Stuck, and Jaylen Symns each scored to make it 5-1.

The Cougars weren’t through with the inning yet; next at bat, Johnny Kirkpatrick lined it through center.

Wilson started gunnin’ for home from second, he made it safe. Capital totaled six runs in this frame to go into the third up 8-1.

SC respond in the third though. Bases loaded, Corbin Dixon with a huge hit that barely lands inside, both Kyler Dixon and Cooper Simpson made it home safe.

The Black Eagles had a big inning in the third, totaling five runs.

But Capital kept it rolling late to come out on top, the final 18-8.

The next game was between Huntington and Cabell Midland.

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Knights won 8-0.

Cabell Midland on a hot start; Curtis Ball grounds it up the middle for a base hit. Ray Ray Williams slides in safely as Midland takes the early lead.

Later that inning, Jackson Fetty grounds out to second, and it’s good enough to score Isaac Petit. The Knights lead it two to nothing after an inning.

Huntington’s Carson Carter settled in after that, striking out Kenyon Collins on a pitch in the dirt.

Trouble for Cabell Midland in the fourth, the Highlanders had bases loaded, but Logan Lingenfelter punches out the batter to get out of the jam.

Cabell Midland wins the pitching duel, the final 3-0.

The next game is between Hurricane and St. Albans at 7 o’clock.