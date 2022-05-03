CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball tournament continued Tuesday, with the championship game scheduled for 7pm, although it didn’t start at that time.

Rain delayed the game one hour. Then an inning and a half was played, until the championship game was postponed to Thursday at 6pm.

Check out what highlights we got above!

The two earlier games were played; George Washington vs. Spring Valley, and Parkersburg vs. Riverside.

Those game highlights are below!

Again – the MSAC championship game will be played at Power Park Thursday at 6pm.