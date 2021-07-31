MSAC Football Coaches reflect on Media Poll

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The high school football season is just a few weeks away.

That means all 10 teams in the MSAC have been ranked entering the start of the year. So where do some of our best area teams stack up? Here is a look at the poll.

Cabell Midland is the pre-season favorite but it is close. South Charleston and Spring Valley will also be good Huntington and George Washington start the middle-of-the pack teams along with Hurricane and Parkersburg. New Capital head coach Mark Mason has his work cut out for him. The cougars picked to finish 8th. Riverside at 9, and St. Albans at 10.

So how do some of these coaches feel about the rankings?

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.