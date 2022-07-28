CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thursday was the 2022 Mountain State Athletic Conference football media day; official practices can start this coming Monday, August 1.

The 2022 MSAC preseason poll was handed out, and Huntington is sitting in the number one spot.

The full list is below:

Huntington Cabell Midland Spring Valley George Washington Hurricane Parkersburg Riverside South Charleston Capital St. Albans

Riverside has not had a winning season since 2006. Head coach Alex Daugherty says this fall, the team is very senior heavy. So their goal is to come out of the season over .500.

Hurricane has a new head coach, although he isn’t new to the conference, in Donnie Mays. Mays spent 15 years as head coach of South Charleston before being voted into the Hurricane head coaching spot. He says his team went down to Tennessee recently and competed in some 7v7s and did really well, so he’s excited to see how they’ll do in conference play this fall.

South Charleston now has former NFL player Carl Lee as head coach. Lee played college football at Marshall. He was then drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 1983. He played cornerback in the NFL for 12 years. He played for the Vikings for 11 years, making the Pro Bowl in ‘88, ‘89, and ‘90. Then he joined the New Orleans Saints in 1994, and was there for one year. He says his primary goal is to build this program up, not individual players. He said during this offseason, a lot of guys decided to leave. So he still doesn’t really know who will be there, committed, on Monday. But he says he does feel like he has a solid group of guys who just love to play football.

Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess wasn’t in attendance, but athletic director Jeff DiBattisto was there to say a few words. The Timberwolves have made the state playoffs 14 years in a row, and lost quite a bit of seniors this year. They have six guys listed on the 2022 WVU football roster. DiBattisto went on to say they’re young, but tough. Adding even though he wants a turf football field so bad, they’re sticking with the grass. Because that’s the kind of ‘blue collar mindset’ Spring Valley has.

St. Albans was voted in last place in the preseason poll. First year head coach Willie Washington says his guys are really young. He has 20 freshman, and many of them have never even played football before. He says his goal is to get some kind of competitive football back in St. Albans because the community needs it.

“I love those kids, I’ve coached their parents in certain sports, and I graduated from St. Albans,” said Washington. “So it’s very dear to me. I remember when they played on Saturdays, and as kids we were always at those games. It was standing room only, and there was just an excitement that came with coaching St. Albans football. So we’re just trying to bring that feeling back to the community because that’s something we desperately need; our football team to be recognized as one of the top teams in the program. So we’re doing our best to get it back to where it needs to be.”

Teams can practice in pads starting August 1st, then the season starts the last week of August.