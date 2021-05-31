Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from French Open

(AP) – Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”
Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player and highest-earning female athlete was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris.
A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware that Osaka had formally withdrawn from the field.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.