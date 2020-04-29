NASCAR Set to Resume Schedule, ‘Coca-Cola 600’ to Go On As Planned

(WOWK) — NASCAR is set to resume racing and Memorial Day Weekend’s ‘Coca-Cola 600’ in Charlotte has been given the green light.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday that State Government and Health officials are just a few steps away from approving a plan that will allow NASCAR races to resume at Charlotte Motor Speedway, without fans in the stands.

“I have had conversations with NASCAR and officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” Cooper said in his Press Briefing. “They have submitted plans that involve social distancing. Our public health officials have looked at them and made some suggestions, but will approve those and we believe that unless health conditions go down that we can have the ‘Coca-Cola 600’ on Memorial Day Weekend in Concord.”

“I think NASCAR will make that announcement but that’s what we believe will happen,” Cooper says.



The ‘Coca-Cola 600’ is currently scheduled for May 24th.

NASCAR has yet to publicly release its safety plans but is expected to limit team rosters, have one-day events and scrap qualifying rounds and practice at many places.

Jason Toy, a reporter for Motor Racing Network, says that as the league tries to complete a full schedule, consolidating the season is going to present a challenge.

“Scheduling’s been the big thing,” Toy says. “They want to complete the entire 36 race schedule. Now, there will be adjustments in there on certain things, but they want to do that for the teams, they want to do that for the fans as well, because beyond that, the television contracts, they want to be able to try to satisfy all that and get the fans what they want.”

Multiple races are having to be squeezed into the same week — including 4 in 10 days between Darlington and Charlotte — as Darlington kicks off the resumed schedule on May 17th with races on Sunday and Wednesday. And Charlotte immediately follows, with Sunday, Wednesday races the following week.