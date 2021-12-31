NASCAR’s Brandon Brown to be sponsored by LGBCoin in 2022 season

(The Hill) – NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the unwitting namesake of the anti-Biden rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” is set to be sponsored by LGBcoin for his 2022 season.

Brown announced the partnership with LGBcoin — a cryptocurrency “meme coin” playing off the “Let’s Go Brandon” catchphrase — in a tweet on Thursday.

“I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!” he wrote.

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!



Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

Brown recently told the New York Times that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics,” adding: “Our whole navigation is, you want to appeal to everybody, because, all in all, everybody is a consumer.”

A press release announcing the sponsorship deal claimed it will promote “positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” James Koutoulas, an LGBCoin investor and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in the release. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The “Let’s go, Brandon” chant was born in October after Brown won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Fans at the event were heard yelling “F— Joe Biden” in the background of a post-race interview, however, NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.”

The chant has since become a wry rallying cry for critics of President Biden.

Earlier this month, a father called into a holiday special and repeated the slogan to Biden and first lady Jill Biden after wishing them a Merry Christmas.