NASCAR: Talladega Prepares for fans this weekend

(WOWK) — NASCAR returns to Talladega this weekend, with drivers racing in front of fans for the first time in months.



Only five thousand fans will pass through the gates and they’ll have to be screened for the Coronavirus first.

“This race was supposed to happen at the end of April,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton says. “So to have a date and have this coming up this weekend is exciting for all of us.”

This weekend’s races begin tomorrow with an ARCA race and the Xfinity race.



The Geico 500 is the only race to allow fans. That race begins Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

“This is a step in the direction of where we need to be in the future, and we’re excited to be a part of this step,” says Crichton.

