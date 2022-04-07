CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The national champs were here, visiting the Capital City today!

The Glenville State Lady Pioneers won the NCAA Division II national championship; and this week they’ve been traveling around the state, meeting fans and celebrating the school’s first ever national title.

Girls basketball players from our area high schools like George Washington, Capital, and Charleston Catholic were there today taking pictures and getting autographs from the team.

Head coach Kim Stephens says she still hasn’t fully processed it.

“It’s amazing,” said Stephens. “It probably won’t hit me for a couple months what all we really accomplished but I’m incredibly proud. I’m proud of the young ladies. They did it, and I just got to be apart of it.”

“It’s a lot of support and love being thrown at us and I really appreciate that,” said leading scorer Re’Shawna Stone. “From Charleston, from West Virginia, and the Governor. This is a great feeling and I just really appreciate everyone who’s been with us through this journey.”

Stone scored the most points in the championship game, at 25, and was the leading scorer all season for the Lady Pioneers.

She has one year of eligibility left, and has entered the transfer portal in the hopes of playing Division I ball for her final year.