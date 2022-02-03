National Signing Day wrap-up

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday was National Signing Day; and we had a ton of area kids sign to play football at the next level.

Eight seniors from Huntington High signed their letters of intent.

Among the eight are: wide receiver Noah Waynick, who signed with Fairmont State. James Scott signed with West Virginia State, and Maxwell Wentz is going to Dartmouth.

This now makes it 48 seniors who’ve signed to play college football from Huntington football since 2010.

“You see all the hard work they put in over the last four years,” said head coach Billy Seals. “These guys have bought into the program, they work hard in the weight room, work really hard in the classroom, and their performance on the field speaks for itself. So again I’m just really happy for our program, but most importantly I’m happy for these 8 young men and their families.”

We had some other area signings too–

George Washington’s Taran Fitzpatrick signed an NLI to play for WVU, Brogan Brown from Hurricane signed with the Herd, South Charleston’s Xavier Bausley signed with Jacksonville State in Alabama, and Nehemiah Roberts from Cabell Midland signed with Fairmont State.

We also had eight in-state kids sign to play for the University of Charleston–

Elijah Williams is a fullback from Belle, Kolton Goldie is a running back from Logan, Devin Hatfield is a wide out from Hoover, Nijil Amburgey is from South Charleston, Bryson Tate is from Winfield, Ryker Brown is from Bluefield, Ian Hameric is from Glenville.