NBA using technology developed at WVU to help predict COVID-19

(WOWK) — With the NBA set to return next month in Disney World, the league is working over time to make sure players stay safe.

NBA players will wear a new device that’s capable of predicting Covid-19 symptoms up to 3 days before you feel them. And with 90% accuracy.

And this new device uses technology that was created right here in the Mountain State.

The WVU team did not create the OURA ring itself, but the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute created a digital forecasting platform, consisting of three components. It takes ALL 3 components (App, wearables, & AI models) to be able to forecast covid related symptoms in advance.

The Oura Smart Ring isn’t exactly a “magic band,” like you’d normally get at Disney, but it does have some pretty magical features.

It can measure body temperature, respiratory functions and heart rate.

Players will have the option to wear them while in Orlando as the NBA season resumes.

Initially used to detect symptoms of seasonal flu, the technology has been studied on more than 30,000 patients for the last two years. With potentially life-saving results.

WVU does not currently have a partnership with the NBA. However, their study is open to the general population and anyone can enroll study by visiting this page: www.wvumedicine.org/rni/covid19.

