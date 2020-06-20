NBA players to wear ‘smart ring’ developed at WVU

(WOWK) — With the NBA set to return next month in Disney World, the league is working over time to make sure players stay safe.

NBA players will wear a new device that’s capable of predicting Covid-19 symptoms up to 3 days before you feel them. And with 90% accuracy.

And this new device was created right here in the Mountain State.

The Oura Smart Ring isn’t exactly a “magic band,” like you’d normally get at Disney, but it does have some pretty magical features.

It can measure body temperature, respiratory functions and heart rate.

Players will have the option to wear them while in Orlando as the NBA season resumes.

The bands were developed by a team of doctors and neuroscientists at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute

Initially used to detect symptoms of seasonal flu, the bands have been studied on more than 30,000 patients for the last two years. With potentially life-saving results.

The Oura Smart Rings have already been in use by frontline workers before making their jump to the big leagues.

Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories