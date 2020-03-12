NBA Suspends Season After Jazz’s Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(WOWK) — The NBA announced on Monday that the 2020 season has been suspended.

The league made the surprise move just moments before the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were set to tip off.

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The game was immediately postponed and now there will be no games at all for the time being. The move comes hours after a majority of team owners were leaning toward playing games in empty arenas as a precaution against the virus.

Also on Wednesday — the NCAA , the Big 12 Conference, and Conference USA announced that fans will not be able to attend the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Only essential staff and limited family members of players and coaches will be allowed inside.

The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel advised against opening sporting events up to the general public.

The NCAA is also looking into moving the Men’s Final Four from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta to a smaller arena in the area.

The Big 12 will restrict attendance starting with Thursday’s slate of games. That decision was made just before Wednesday’s game between Oklahoma State and Iowa State.