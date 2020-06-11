NCAA finalizing plan for extended college football preseason

(WOWK/AP) — After the pandemic wiped out spring practice for most major college football teams, an NCAA plan to extend the preseason by two weeks could help coaches and players make up for the lost time.
The NCAA’s football oversight committee expects to finalize a plan on Thursday to allow teams to conduct up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices, also know as walk-throughs, during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in August.
Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- A peek behind the curtain: Meet the folks who bring the excitement to Mountaineer Nation
- Storms knock out power throughout tri-state
- Father charged after missing infant found dead in submerged vehicle
- Disneyland proposes plan for reopening; park to open July 17
- Nursing homes may allow limited visits next week in West Virginia
- Out-of-state couple reunited with lost pet after 56 days
- Trump admin opposes extending enhanced unemployment benefit
- Ford recalls roughly 2.5 million vehicles over door latch, brake problems
- Man claims sister as wife to get benefits, will serve federal time
- WV man sentenced on child pornography charge