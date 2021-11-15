NCAA men’s soccer bracket is out; Marshall sits at No. 14, WVU at No. 11

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The NCAA men’s soccer tournament bracket is set, the matches are out, and the Thundering Herd will get a first round bye.

Marshall sat as high as No. 2 in the national rankings; but the Herd lost 3-1 to FAU in the conference tournament Friday, which dropped them to 14.

Marshall will face the winner of Providence/Marist in the second round, on November 21st.

West Virginia will also get a first round bye, sitting at No. 11, and will face the winner of Virginia Tech/Campbell in the second round.

If the Herd and WVU keep winning, they could potentially face each other in the quarterfinals.

If you would like to view the full bracket, you can do so here.