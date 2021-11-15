All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

NCAA men’s soccer bracket is out; Marshall sits at No. 14, WVU at No. 11

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The NCAA men’s soccer tournament bracket is set, the matches are out, and the Thundering Herd will get a first round bye.

Marshall sat as high as No. 2 in the national rankings; but the Herd lost 3-1 to FAU in the conference tournament Friday, which dropped them to 14.

Marshall will face the winner of Providence/Marist in the second round, on November 21st.

West Virginia will also get a first round bye, sitting at No. 11, and will face the winner of Virginia Tech/Campbell in the second round.

If the Herd and WVU keep winning, they could potentially face each other in the quarterfinals.

If you would like to view the full bracket, you can do so here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter