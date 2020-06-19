NCAA: No championships in states with confederate symbol

The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.
The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined championship sites, such as men’s basketball tournament games.
Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.
The expanded policy means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in sports such as baseball, women’s basketball and lacrosse, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.
