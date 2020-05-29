NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, West Virginia players high-five fans after defeating Kansas 38-22 in an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W. Va. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. That has left fans, stadium workers, team owners, sponsors and yes, even players, wondering what life will be like when games finally resume. (AP Photo/Craig Hudson, File)

(AP) —The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus.

The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.

The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.

