New additions to Marshall Women’s Soccer brings a new winning mindset

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – “Marshall Women’s soccer hasn’t had a winning season in four years, but some of the team’s local talent hopes to change that.

“I just think people are really going to have to buckle down, they’re going to have to good places they never been before, we have the talent on the team to go extremely far, Mary Lawman said.”

“We’re just trying to have a better attitude, better team camaraderie, take everything really seriously, Ann Marie Ramey said.”

The Herd now welcome new head coach Michael Swan – but COVID-19 has created unique challenges for the new head coach.

“The season is going to be different, it could be a situation where we just hit the ground running at 100% so that fitness commitment level throughout those summer months are going to be crucial, Swan said.”

Some of the players are looking forward to seeing how he will transform the program.

“Bringing in a new coach will also bring in a new culture, we can go and have success both on and off the field, Tesia Schray said.”

“He reaches out all the time, he is a very involved coach.”

The turf at Hoops Family Field is also new, and the team is pumped to get back out on the pitch.

“Were all kind of having a fresh start so its kinda fun that we have fresh turf to play on too now.”

It’s been at least three months since they took shots on a live goalkeeper – so I hopped in the net to see just how sharp the players are.

And my performance in goal actually surprised them.

“You did a lot better than what I thought you were going to, you saved what four of them.”

“Pretty good I was impressed you had some good dives.”

“I thought you did really well, you were making some dives saving a lot of them.”

So the new look Herd have a brand new winning mindset and its one they hope to keep for the distant future.