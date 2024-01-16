CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – We are about halfway through the regular season for boys’ high school basketball in West Virginia.

Here are new AP rankings released on 1/16.

Full list for every class below:

Class AAA

1. Spring Mills (7)10-0881
2. Morgantown (2)9-1832
3. George Washington6-3634
4. Martinsburg5-2518
5. Bridgeport8-1489
6. Jefferson11-3363
7. Wheeling Park8-3335
8. Hedgesville8-2286
(tie) Huntington5-4287
10. St. Albans7-49NR

Others receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur 8, Hurricane 6, South Charleston 5, Washington 4, Musselman 3, Woodrow Wilson 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9)9-0901
2. Shady Spring7-1802
3. Nitro8-0733
4. East Fairmont6-4584
5. Herbert Hoover5-4465
6. Lewis County8-5389
7. Sissonville6-4377
8. Midland Trail7-2278
9. Logan4-6186
10. Liberty Harrison6-313NR

Others receiving votes: North Marion 8, Grafton 6, Ripley 1.

Class AA

1. Charleston Catholic (9)12-0901
2. Williamstown9-1802
3. Bluefield5-2655
4. Chapmanville7-555T6
5. Wheeling Central10-2513
6. Ravenswood8-3444
7. Poca6-341T6
8. Petersburg8-1278
9. Wyoming East7-3269
10. Trinity6-31110

Others receiving votes: Buffalo 4, Westside 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (7)8-2871
2. James Monroe6-2782
3. Tug Valley (1)7-1723
4. East Hardy (1)6-1664
5. Webster County7-1535
6. Clay-Battelle9-3376
7. Wahama10-2347
8. Greater Beckley Christian6-2288
9. Cameron7-2229
10. Madonna6-41110

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 4, Tolsia 3.