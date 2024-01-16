CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – We are about halfway through the regular season for boys’ high school basketball in West Virginia.
Here are new AP rankings released on 1/16.
Full list for every class below:
Class AAA
|1. Spring Mills (7)
|10-0
|88
|1
|2. Morgantown (2)
|9-1
|83
|2
|3. George Washington
|6-3
|63
|4
|4. Martinsburg
|5-2
|51
|8
|5. Bridgeport
|8-1
|48
|9
|6. Jefferson
|11-3
|36
|3
|7. Wheeling Park
|8-3
|33
|5
|8. Hedgesville
|8-2
|28
|6
|(tie) Huntington
|5-4
|28
|7
|10. St. Albans
|7-4
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur 8, Hurricane 6, South Charleston 5, Washington 4, Musselman 3, Woodrow Wilson 2.
Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (9)
|9-0
|90
|1
|2. Shady Spring
|7-1
|80
|2
|3. Nitro
|8-0
|73
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|6-4
|58
|4
|5. Herbert Hoover
|5-4
|46
|5
|6. Lewis County
|8-5
|38
|9
|7. Sissonville
|6-4
|37
|7
|8. Midland Trail
|7-2
|27
|8
|9. Logan
|4-6
|18
|6
|10. Liberty Harrison
|6-3
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Marion 8, Grafton 6, Ripley 1.
Class AA
|1. Charleston Catholic (9)
|12-0
|90
|1
|2. Williamstown
|9-1
|80
|2
|3. Bluefield
|5-2
|65
|5
|4. Chapmanville
|7-5
|55
|T6
|5. Wheeling Central
|10-2
|51
|3
|6. Ravenswood
|8-3
|44
|4
|7. Poca
|6-3
|41
|T6
|8. Petersburg
|8-1
|27
|8
|9. Wyoming East
|7-3
|26
|9
|10. Trinity
|6-3
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Buffalo 4, Westside 1.
Class A
|1. Tucker County (7)
|8-2
|87
|1
|2. James Monroe
|6-2
|78
|2
|3. Tug Valley (1)
|7-1
|72
|3
|4. East Hardy (1)
|6-1
|66
|4
|5. Webster County
|7-1
|53
|5
|6. Clay-Battelle
|9-3
|37
|6
|7. Wahama
|10-2
|34
|7
|8. Greater Beckley Christian
|6-2
|28
|8
|9. Cameron
|7-2
|22
|9
|10. Madonna
|6-4
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 4, Tolsia 3.