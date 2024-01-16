CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – We are about halfway through the regular season for boys’ high school basketball in West Virginia.

Here are new AP rankings released on 1/16.

Full list for every class below:

Class AAA

1. Spring Mills (7) 10-0 88 1 2. Morgantown (2) 9-1 83 2 3. George Washington 6-3 63 4 4. Martinsburg 5-2 51 8 5. Bridgeport 8-1 48 9 6. Jefferson 11-3 36 3 7. Wheeling Park 8-3 33 5 8. Hedgesville 8-2 28 6 (tie) Huntington 5-4 28 7 10. St. Albans 7-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur 8, Hurricane 6, South Charleston 5, Washington 4, Musselman 3, Woodrow Wilson 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 9-0 90 1 2. Shady Spring 7-1 80 2 3. Nitro 8-0 73 3 4. East Fairmont 6-4 58 4 5. Herbert Hoover 5-4 46 5 6. Lewis County 8-5 38 9 7. Sissonville 6-4 37 7 8. Midland Trail 7-2 27 8 9. Logan 4-6 18 6 10. Liberty Harrison 6-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Marion 8, Grafton 6, Ripley 1.

Class AA

1. Charleston Catholic (9) 12-0 90 1 2. Williamstown 9-1 80 2 3. Bluefield 5-2 65 5 4. Chapmanville 7-5 55 T6 5. Wheeling Central 10-2 51 3 6. Ravenswood 8-3 44 4 7. Poca 6-3 41 T6 8. Petersburg 8-1 27 8 9. Wyoming East 7-3 26 9 10. Trinity 6-3 11 10

Others receiving votes: Buffalo 4, Westside 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (7) 8-2 87 1 2. James Monroe 6-2 78 2 3. Tug Valley (1) 7-1 72 3 4. East Hardy (1) 6-1 66 4 5. Webster County 7-1 53 5 6. Clay-Battelle 9-3 37 6 7. Wahama 10-2 34 7 8. Greater Beckley Christian 6-2 28 8 9. Cameron 7-2 22 9 10. Madonna 6-4 11 10

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 4, Tolsia 3.