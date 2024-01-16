CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – We are about halfway through the regular season for girl’s high school basketball in West Virginia.

Here are new AP rankings released on 1/16.

Full list for every class below:

Class AAAA

1. Spring Valley (7)9-2953
2. Morgantown (2)9-1891
3. Wheeling Park (1)11-2862
4. George Washington9-2674
5. Parkersburg8-2625
6. Parkersburg South8-4406
7. St. Albans8-3399
8. Princeton7-22310
(tie) Cabell Midland5-5237
10. University5-888

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 7, Musselman 6, Huntington 3, John Marshall 2.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (10)12-01001
2. East Fairmont10-0902
3. Nitro9-2745
4. Philip Barbour9-2674
5. Lewis County11-1613
6. Sissonville9-4517
7. North Marion5-5326
8. Ripley7-6268
9. Robert C. Byrd6-4229
10. PikeView6-41510

Others receiving votes: Elkins 9, Winfield 2, Lincoln 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (10)11-21001
2. Summers County9-3774
3. Williamstown10-3743
4. Mingo Central9-3732
5. St. Marys9-3655
6. Wheeling Central9-4507
7. Parkersburg Catholic8-2446
8. Chapmanville7-53110
9. Ravenswood8-5259
10. Charleston Catholic6-478

Others receiving votes: Buffalo 3, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7)7-4971
2. Gilmer County (3)10-0932
3. Tucker County8-2803
4. Doddridge County11-2674
5. James Monroe8-5575
6. Greenbrier West8-4506
7. St Joseph9-4467
8. River View9-4288
9. Meadow Bridge7-3229
10. Clay-Battelle6-64NR

Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 2, Wahama 1, East Hardy 1, Pendleton County 1, Pocahontas County 1.