CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – We are about halfway through the regular season for girl’s high school basketball in West Virginia.

Here are new AP rankings released on 1/16.

Full list for every class below:

Class AAAA

1. Spring Valley (7) 9-2 95 3 2. Morgantown (2) 9-1 89 1 3. Wheeling Park (1) 11-2 86 2 4. George Washington 9-2 67 4 5. Parkersburg 8-2 62 5 6. Parkersburg South 8-4 40 6 7. St. Albans 8-3 39 9 8. Princeton 7-2 23 10 (tie) Cabell Midland 5-5 23 7 10. University 5-8 8 8

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 7, Musselman 6, Huntington 3, John Marshall 2.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (10) 12-0 100 1 2. East Fairmont 10-0 90 2 3. Nitro 9-2 74 5 4. Philip Barbour 9-2 67 4 5. Lewis County 11-1 61 3 6. Sissonville 9-4 51 7 7. North Marion 5-5 32 6 8. Ripley 7-6 26 8 9. Robert C. Byrd 6-4 22 9 10. PikeView 6-4 15 10

Others receiving votes: Elkins 9, Winfield 2, Lincoln 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (10) 11-2 100 1 2. Summers County 9-3 77 4 3. Williamstown 10-3 74 3 4. Mingo Central 9-3 73 2 5. St. Marys 9-3 65 5 6. Wheeling Central 9-4 50 7 7. Parkersburg Catholic 8-2 44 6 8. Chapmanville 7-5 31 10 9. Ravenswood 8-5 25 9 10. Charleston Catholic 6-4 7 8

Others receiving votes: Buffalo 3, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7) 7-4 97 1 2. Gilmer County (3) 10-0 93 2 3. Tucker County 8-2 80 3 4. Doddridge County 11-2 67 4 5. James Monroe 8-5 57 5 6. Greenbrier West 8-4 50 6 7. St Joseph 9-4 46 7 8. River View 9-4 28 8 9. Meadow Bridge 7-3 22 9 10. Clay-Battelle 6-6 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 2, Wahama 1, East Hardy 1, Pendleton County 1, Pocahontas County 1.