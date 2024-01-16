CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – We are about halfway through the regular season for girl’s high school basketball in West Virginia.
Here are new AP rankings released on 1/16.
Full list for every class below:
Class AAAA
|1. Spring Valley (7)
|9-2
|95
|3
|2. Morgantown (2)
|9-1
|89
|1
|3. Wheeling Park (1)
|11-2
|86
|2
|4. George Washington
|9-2
|67
|4
|5. Parkersburg
|8-2
|62
|5
|6. Parkersburg South
|8-4
|40
|6
|7. St. Albans
|8-3
|39
|9
|8. Princeton
|7-2
|23
|10
|(tie) Cabell Midland
|5-5
|23
|7
|10. University
|5-8
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 7, Musselman 6, Huntington 3, John Marshall 2.
Class AAA
|1. Wayne (10)
|12-0
|100
|1
|2. East Fairmont
|10-0
|90
|2
|3. Nitro
|9-2
|74
|5
|4. Philip Barbour
|9-2
|67
|4
|5. Lewis County
|11-1
|61
|3
|6. Sissonville
|9-4
|51
|7
|7. North Marion
|5-5
|32
|6
|8. Ripley
|7-6
|26
|8
|9. Robert C. Byrd
|6-4
|22
|9
|10. PikeView
|6-4
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Elkins 9, Winfield 2, Lincoln 1.
Class AA
|1. Wyoming East (10)
|11-2
|100
|1
|2. Summers County
|9-3
|77
|4
|3. Williamstown
|10-3
|74
|3
|4. Mingo Central
|9-3
|73
|2
|5. St. Marys
|9-3
|65
|5
|6. Wheeling Central
|9-4
|50
|7
|7. Parkersburg Catholic
|8-2
|44
|6
|8. Chapmanville
|7-5
|31
|10
|9. Ravenswood
|8-5
|25
|9
|10. Charleston Catholic
|6-4
|7
|8
Others receiving votes: Buffalo 3, Petersburg 1.
Class A
|1. Cameron (7)
|7-4
|97
|1
|2. Gilmer County (3)
|10-0
|93
|2
|3. Tucker County
|8-2
|80
|3
|4. Doddridge County
|11-2
|67
|4
|5. James Monroe
|8-5
|57
|5
|6. Greenbrier West
|8-4
|50
|6
|7. St Joseph
|9-4
|46
|7
|8. River View
|9-4
|28
|8
|9. Meadow Bridge
|7-3
|22
|9
|10. Clay-Battelle
|6-6
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 2, Wahama 1, East Hardy 1, Pendleton County 1, Pocahontas County 1.