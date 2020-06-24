New Kentucky Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor has strong Lexington ties

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) — Ryan Martin O’Connor, is the new head coach of Kentucky’s cheerleading program, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced on Tuesday.



O’Connor comes to UK from Western Kentucky University, where she was the head cheerleading coach and spirit program coordinator. At UK, she will be in charge of the 24-time national champion Wildcats’ coed cheerleading program.

Former Kentucky Head Coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were all dismissed after the release of a report, which detailed ethics concerns.

O’Connor, a Lexington native, cheered at UK 2008-09 before transferring to the University of Alabama. While at Alabama from 2009-12, she won the 2011 UCA College National Championship. O’Connor graduated from Alabama in 2012.

She also starred on the 2006 Lifetime television show Cheerleader Nation based upon her life as a cheerleader, and daughter of the cheer coach at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

O’Connor was a five-time KAPOS state champion and a five-time UCA National High School Cheerleading Champion while cheering for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

Before her time at WKU, O’Connor built the UAB and Ole Miss cheerleading programs into national contenders.

“It’s a dream come true to be back home in Lexington to lead the best cheerleading program in the country,” O’Connor said. “I have watched this program my entire life and I can’t wait to experience these traditions again from a new role. I look forward to continuing our success and building on our game-day atmosphere. That’s what our cheerleaders and the best fans in the world deserve.”

She was a part of Team USA Coed in 2011 and 2012, winning the ICU gold medals both years. She was also on the Team USA All-Girl squad in 2013, when she and the team won another ICU gold medal.

