HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The turf is in place at Marshall University’s new Jack Cook Field in Huntington.

Head Coach Greg Beals hopes the team will be able to take ground balls on the turf next week. Beals is energetic talking about the new stadium, hoping this will lead the Thundering Herd baseball program into a new era.

Marshall has struggled on the diamond. They’ve made the NCAA Tournament just twice in program history and have had only four winning seasons since 1990.

Playing in a strong baseball conference, the hope is with the new stadium, they’ll be able to attract quality players to the university.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“What it allows us to do is put our fist up and fight and we have a first class facility here,” Beals said. “We’re in a big-time baseball conference. We have a recognizable name, Marshall University is something people know of, so it’s my job to take all of these pieces here and go recruit and recruit as strongly as we can to put together a baseball team that we’ll all be proud of.”

Among the additions are bullpens, a locker room and coach’s office as well as luxury seating.

The new $23 million stadium comes with a near $14 million gift from the state. Adjacent is Dot Hicks Softball field — which will receive a new clubhouse — and across the street from Joan C. Edwards Stadium, who recently had its scoreboard updated. It’s a major investment from the Marshall athletic department who want to turn the space into a hub for Herd fans.

“That’s what we wanted, this is an athletic district and Marshall is going to do something special in all of our sports programs,” Athletic Director Christian Spears said. “We want to be great at everything because everything matters and every one matters. And you’re going to see us rise in all of our sports programs.”

Marshall is set to open the stadium in March 2024.