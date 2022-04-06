Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Joshua Phillips Trial
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Automotive News
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
First ‘Jeopardy!’ Gen Z super champ’s streak hits …
Top Stories
Storms could be strong to severe this weekend
Video
Ohio prosecutors to retry ex-Columbus police officer …
Praise, few blemishes in file of cop who shot Patrick …
Could student loan relief happen soon? Local students …
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Storms could be strong to severe this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Wet weekend lousy? Depends on your plan
Top Stories
What La Niña means for West Virginia this summer
‘Otherworldly’ wreckage found on Mars with rover …
Video of moon rising over the North Pole:Nice but …
Ida permanently retired from list of Atlantic hurricane …
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
Masters Report
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Pelicans have a $200 million decision to make on …
Top Stories
Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never …
Herd softball collects 11th shutout win, stays undefeated …
Video
Marshall baseball falls to Charlotte in game one
Video
Bucks remain mum on Middleton’s status for Celtics …
Community
Missing Persons in the Tri-State
Class of 2022 Senior Spotlight
Remarkable Women
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Traffic
Search
Please enter a search term.
NFL Draft
Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas
Top NFL Draft Headlines
Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022
NFL Prospects charm kids with star-studded clinics
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Best high schools in West Virginia
Skull found in 2020 ID’d as missing OH man
Man pleads guilty in murder of Charleston mom
Woman who masterminded her employee’s death gets …
Kentucky man arrested on theft warrants
Trending Stories
Best high schools in West Virginia
Skull found in 2020 ID’d as missing OH man
Man pleads guilty in murder of Charleston mom
Woman who masterminded her employee’s death gets …
Kentucky man arrested on theft warrants
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Best high schools in West Virginia
Skull found in 2020 ID’d as missing OH man
Man pleads guilty in murder of Charleston mom
Woman who masterminded her employee’s death gets …
Kentucky man arrested on theft warrants
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News