NFL postpones Browns-Raiders game after slew of COVID cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NFL decided to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders after a large portion of the Browns roster tested positive for COVID-19.
The two teams, which are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, were slated to face off at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game was moved to Monday at 5 p.m.
“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement on Friday.
The NFL also moved Sunday’s games between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams to Tuesday.
Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:
- HC Kevin Stefanski
- Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
- Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
- QB Baker Mayfield
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- S John Johnson
- TE Austin Hooper
- TE Ross Travis
- OT Jedrick Wills
- G Wyatt Teller
- G Drew Forbes
- DE Tak McKinley
- WR Jojo Natson
- S Grant Delpit
- LB Tony Fields II
- CB A.J. Green
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- RB Kareem Hunt
- QB Case Keenum
- LB Jacob Phillips
- LB Mack Wilson
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
Cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions, as of Thursday’s injury report.