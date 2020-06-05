NFL: Steelers’ Tomlin returns to coaching faciliy

(WOWK) — NFL facilities reopened to coaching staffs on Friday.

Though more than half of the league’s 32 teams will wait until next week to return to their training complexes.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not one to wait, arriving at his team’s facility on Friday outfitted in a mask as team’s take extra precaution with safety measures as they return.

Steelers open up their season against the New York Giants, Sept. 14, 2020.

