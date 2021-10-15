All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Browns Jarvis Landry returns to the practice field

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns say WR Jarvis Landry is back in action on the practice field from the injured reserve list.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown. 

He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Sept. 21.

The Browns host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, October 17 at 4 p.m. and you can catch it right here on FOX 8.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter