Browns Jarvis Landry returns to the practice field

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns say WR Jarvis Landry is back in action on the practice field from the injured reserve list.
Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Sept. 21.
The Browns host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, October 17 at 4 p.m. and you can catch it right here on FOX 8.
