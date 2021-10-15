Browns Jarvis Landry returns to the practice field

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns say WR Jarvis Landry is back in action on the practice field from the injured reserve list.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Sept. 21.

Landry is returning to practice after being on injured reserve since Week 3. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 15, 2021

The Browns host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, October 17 at 4 p.m. and you can catch it right here on FOX 8.