Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt expected to miss ‘weeks’ after leg injury

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss ‘weeks’ after a leg injury during Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.
According to Andrew Gribble, Head Coach Stefanski says Hunt will miss more than three games with a significant calf injury.
Hunt was seen being carted off the field during the second half of the game.
As of now, it’s still unclear when running back Nick Chubb will return, but Stefanski says he’s making progress.
