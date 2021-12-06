Coach Stefanski says Browns are ‘recharged’ for this Sunday’s game against Ravens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Coming off a bye week, the Cleveland Browns are gearing up to take on the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. on December 12.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday told members of the media that the team looked good on the practice field and are re-charged.

When asked about any downside of playing Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt together on the field in both the running game and passing game, he said there’s discussion about it but they want to make sure they’re making sound decisions when they put them in a position to succeed.

Stefanski says having a bye week later in the season provided a chance to have productive meetings with the different departments and players to determine their strengths and where they need to improve.

Unique to preparations this week, he says the team has recording not only from the Browns vs. Baltimore game on November 28 but also yesterday’s Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh match-up.

He says it’s time in the season to streamline their game plan.

The team announced on Monday LB Jacob Phillips is returning from injured reserve.

Stefanski says he just wanted to see Phillips on the practice field today and over the next few days they’ll determine the next steps.

Anthony Swartz is still on concussion protocol and did not practice today. Harrison Bryant’s return after an ankle injury will be determined throughout this week.

