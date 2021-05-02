10 Buckeyes taken in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — 10 Ohio State Buckeyes were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, tying Alabama for the most players taken on one team. This is the 8th time in Ohio State history that at least 10 players were selected in the same draft.
Justin Fields was the first Buckeye off the board when the Bears traded up to pick Fields with the 11th overall pick making him the highest OSU quarterback selected since 1982.
Five Buckeyes went on the second day of the draft:
- Pete Werner, LB (New Orleans, 2nd round)
- Josh Myers, C (Green Day, 2nd round)
- Wyatt Davis, OG (Minnesota, 3rd round)
- Trey Sermon, RB (San Francisco, 3rd round)
- Baron Browning, LB (Denver, 3rd round)
The third and final day saw four more Buckeyes selected:
- Tommy Togiai, DT (Cleveland, 4th round)
- Luke Farrell, TE (Jacksonville, 5th round)
- Shaun Wade, CB (Baltimore, 5th round)
- Jonathon Cooper, DE (Denver, 7th round)
Five other Buckeyes were signed as undrafted free agents:
- Tuf Borland, LB (Minnesota)
- Justin Hilliard, LB (San Francisco)
- Blake Haubeil, K (Tennessee)
- Drue Chrisman, P (Cincinnati)
- Jake Hausmann, K (Detroit)
