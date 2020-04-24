Joe Burrow is just like us. He needs a haircut.

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) -- Business is booming for t-shirt shops across Ohio with the news Joe Burrow was drafted first in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

You may have noticed Joe Burrow wearing a unique shirt during the 2020 NFL Draft. The shirt features an outline of the State of Ohio with the numbers "740" in the middle. T-shirt shops are now meeting a new demand as they get orders for replica shirts.