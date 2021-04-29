Round 1 of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland starts Thursday night

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off in Cleveland Thursday night.

The action starts when the Draft Experience, an interactive football theme park around FirstEnergy Stadium, opens at noon. Free reservations are required through the NFL OnePass app.

Access to the Jones Day/Northpoint garages will be available from Lakeside Avenue only. Access to the Summit parking lot and county garage will be available.

Tonight, there is a red carpet event and a performance by Kings of Leon before the first round starts at 8 p.m. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first overall pick and expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 26 selection. It’s their lowest first-round pick, outside of trades, since 1995.

Edit: Nights 1 & 2! — Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (@CLESports) April 29, 2021

During free agency, the Browns focused on the defense. They signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive end Takk McKinley and cornerback Troy Hill. But most experts still have Cleveland selecting a defensive player.

Browns picks: