UPDATE: Pittsburgh, Columbus will not be hub city for league’s Return to Play plan

(WOWK) — The NHL has informed the Penguins that Pittsburgh and the Columbus Blue Jackets that they will not be a hub city for the league’s Return to Play plan.

The Penguins submitted an aggressive proposal, with tremendous support from UPMC, PPG, and local business/political/union leaders.



Two hub cities will be selected as the league returns to action. Las Vegas is now considered the front runner to host in the U.S.

