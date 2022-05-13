CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A big event is happening here in Charleston on May 19th!

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is holding their annual ‘Night of Champions’ fundraiser.

This year will be a little different, as it will be a luncheon instead of a dinner.

The ‘Night of Champions’, daytime edition, will be held at the Clay Center at noon on the 19th.

WOWK 13 News is a proud sponsor this year, and sports director Cassidy Wood will be emceeing the event. Plus, we have a special speaker coming down from Morgantown!

“We talk about integrity, teamwork, serving and excellence,” said state director Keith Tyler. “We give student athletes and coaches a place to come and feel like they’re a part of something. Where they can really share their faith and also feel welcome. A part of an organization that’s positive. That talks about character and doing the right thing so it’s really important.

We have coach Neal Brown from West Virginia University coming down to speak at our luncheon. We’re really excited, it’s FCA’s biggest fundraiser every year, so we’re looking for a great turnout on May the 19th at noon, here!”

If you would like to buy tickets, or want more information, you can go here.